Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Waiting for another start
Hutchison, who was signed as a free agent Saturday and started Sunday, is not guaranteed a second start, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Manager Jeff Banister would not commit to what is next for Hutchison, who tossed three shaky innings and twice gave up the lead after receiving it. "We've seen better stuff. This is not indicative of what we've seen in the past," said Banister. "We'll evaluate where we're at and make those decisions." When the Rangers announced Hutchison as Sunday's starter, the manager indicated he'd stick with a six-man rotation during the current cycle. The Rangers signed the 27-year-old right-hander with the idea of giving him an extended look as a candidate for next season's rotation, which suggests someone will have to go. That someone is likely Bartolo Colon after he gets the victory he needs to pass Dennis Martinez as the all-time leading winner among pitchers from Latin America.
