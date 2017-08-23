Rangers' Drew Robinson: Could see more starts with Gallo out
Robinson went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Angels.
Robinson drew the start in left field, effectively entering the lineup in place of Joey Gallo (concussion), who was placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday. While Gallo is sidelined, it's expected that Robinson and Ryan Rua will be the main beneficiaries of increased at-bats, but Robinson should be the favored option of the two. In addition to batting from the left side, Robinson is the most versatile player on the roster, having made starts at four different positions this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Runs up pitch count on Mets staff•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes first appearance since July 18•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Hits another home run Sunday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Smashes two-run home run in win•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Promoted to Texas•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...