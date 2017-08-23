Robinson went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Angels.

Robinson drew the start in left field, effectively entering the lineup in place of Joey Gallo (concussion), who was placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday. While Gallo is sidelined, it's expected that Robinson and Ryan Rua will be the main beneficiaries of increased at-bats, but Robinson should be the favored option of the two. In addition to batting from the left side, Robinson is the most versatile player on the roster, having made starts at four different positions this season.