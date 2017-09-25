Rangers' Drew Robinson: Failing to produce in starting role
Robinson went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.
Robinson drew the start at third base for the sixth time in seven games, but as was the case in most of those prior contests, he failed to do much at the plate. Over that span, Robinson has contributed just two hits in 16 at-bats while striking out eight times. With the Rangers 5.5 games off the pace for the second wild-card spot in the American League with seven games left to play, the team has little incentive to rush Adrian Beltre back to regular duties at third base while he manages a hamstring injury, so Robinson's playing time looks to be fairly stable entering the final week.
