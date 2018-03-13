Robinson is likely to start at left field for the Rangers following the demotion of presumptive favorite Willie Calhoun, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun could be back up in early May after the Rangers gain an extra year of service time, but for at least a month or so, the left field job is wide open. Robinson, a left-handed hitter, looks to be the favorite to open on the long side of a platoon with the right-handed Ryan Rua. Robinson doesn't have any standout skills, having hit .224/.314/.439 in 48 games his first taste of big-league action last year, but in leagues deep enough where anyone with a regular job is an asset, he could have some value, at least for a month.