Robinson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Robinson drew the start in center field, the position normally occupied by the injured Delino DeShields, who will miss up to six weeks with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Robinson has appeared in both games since DeShields was placed on the disabled list -- he played left field Saturday -- and should get more opportunities as long as DeShields remains sidelined. He had been in line for the heavy side of a platoon in left field, but lost the job completely to Ryan Rua in spring training. But that hasn't worked out so well for the Rangers as Rua is hitless in nine at-bats. If that keeps up, Robinson may get regular at-bats regardless of DeShields' health.