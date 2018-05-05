Rangers' Drew Robinson: Out of lineup Saturday versus lefty
Robinson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Robinson went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to Boston, and now has a horrid 50.6 percent strikeout rate on the season. The 26-year-old now has multiple strikeouts in six consecutive starts for the Rangers and an unimpressive .175/.258/.238 slash line in 80 at-bats this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sits versus lefty Thursday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Benched versus lefty Sunday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Lined up for primary 2B duties•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Fills in at third base•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Opportunities to decline with DeShields back•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Enters game at short•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....