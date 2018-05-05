Robinson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Robinson went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to Boston, and now has a horrid 50.6 percent strikeout rate on the season. The 26-year-old now has multiple strikeouts in six consecutive starts for the Rangers and an unimpressive .175/.258/.238 slash line in 80 at-bats this year.