Robinson went 0-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Filling in for a resting Rougned Odor, Robinson took a passive approach during his five plate appearances, as all three of his strikeouts came on called third strikes. The afternoon wasn't a total loss for Robinson, however. His bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning provided the Rangers with an extra insurance run, and he ran up 28 pitches across his five trips to the plate, taxing a Mets staff that needed 210 pitches to get through nine innings. Robinson's ability to play just about every position in the outfield and around the diamond should allow him to stick with the big club as its top utility man, but unless the Rangers are hit hard by the injury bug, it will be difficult for him to pick up consistent starts.