Rangers' Drew Robinson: Starting in center field Sunday
Robinson will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers have a vacancy in center field with Delino DeShields likely to miss more than a month with a broken hand, and it looks like Robinson and Carlos Tocci will be tasked with filling the void. Both players hit from the right side and have received starts since DeShields was placed on the disabled list, so it appears manager Jeff Banister will opt for a timeshare at the position for now until one candidate separates himself from the other.
