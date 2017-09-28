Rangers' Drew Robinson: Supplies sixth home run of season Wednesday
Robinson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Astros.
Robinson went yard for the second game in a row, but his .188/.188/.469 batting line in September doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll provide much value in the fantasy realm heading into the Rangers' final four games of the season. It does at least appear that Robinson could be in store for regular starts at the hot corner over the weekend, as the Rangers have already revealed that primary third baseman Adrian Beltre would be shut down for the season for rest purposes with the team eliminated from playoff contention.
