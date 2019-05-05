The Rangers reinstated Smyly (arm) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wei-Chieh Huang was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open up a spot on the active roster for Smyly. The lefty didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to his reinstatement and isn't expected to be on a strict pitch limit as he rejoins the Texas rotation.