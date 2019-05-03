Smyly (arm) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the Blue Jays.

The confirmation hardly comes as a surprise with the Rangers aiming for his return Sunday since last weekend. The 29-year-old struggled before landing on the injured list with left arm soreness with a 7.80 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over 15 innings.