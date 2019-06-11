General manager Jon Daniels acknowledged Monday that Smyly could be a candidate for the 10-day injured list while the southpaw continues to deal with lingering effects of a sprained ankle that first surfaced in mid-May, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. "[The ankle] has been a bit of a limiting factor for him," Daniels said. "He hasn't been able to fully push off all the time...We don't have a lot of options. There's not a ton of pitching readily available."

A trip to the IL would provide convenient cover for the fact that Smyly's rotation spot is clearly on thin ice while he maintains an 8.40 ERA and 1.91 WHIP across 45 innings for the season. The Rangers plan to speak with Smyly before determining his next step, but if he isn't placed on the IL, there's a real chance that he gets sent to the bullpen. Joe Palumbo, who made a spot start for a doubleheader over the weekend, would likely rank as the top alternative to join the rotation Friday in Cincinnati. The next-best alternative would likely be Triple-A Nashville starter Seth Maness, though he would need to be added to the 40-man roster in such a scenario.