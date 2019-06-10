Smyly (1-5) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in three innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss to Oakland.

Smyly was cursed by a pair of two-run homers hit by Khris Davis and Matt Olson. Over his last three starts, the 29-year-old lefty has thrown just 11.1 innings, yielding 17 runs and seven long balls. His ERA now sits at a hideous 8.40 across 45 frames. He'll take the mound in Cincinnati on Friday.