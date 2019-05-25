Smyly (1-3) lasted six innings Friday against the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four to pick up the win.

Smyly turned in a quality start with a season-long six innings to pick up his first win since 2016. The left-hander, who missed two years due to Tommy John surgery, proved he still has much to offer on the mound, scattering three runs and four strikeouts at Angel Stadium. He'll look to continue improving his 6.15 ERA and 1.69 WHIP against the Mariners on Wednesday.