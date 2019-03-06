Smyly struck out three and walked one over two scoreless innings Tuesday against the Athletics.

Smyly was consistently behind hitters in the first inning, reaching full counts to three of the four batters faced, but righted himself with a 1-2-3- second inning. This was the second spring outing for the right-hander, who is coming off a two-year hiatus due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

