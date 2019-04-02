Rangers' Drew Smyly: Lasts three innings
Smyly gave up one run on four hits with two walks through three innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Monday. He struck out two.
Smyly only lasted 73 pitches in his first appearance in the big leagues since 2016. A leadoff home run by George Springer contributed to his only earned run, but the southpaw was inefficient in his three innings. The good news is Smyly appears healthy, and his fastball velocity averaged 91. Smyly will try to be more effective in his next start Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
