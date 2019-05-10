Smyly, the projected starter Saturday against the Astros, may be used as the primary pitcher after an opener begins the game, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Chris Woodward is considering having Kyle Dowdy or Ariel Jurado, both right-handers, serve as the opener against Houston's right handed-heavy lineup, and then bring the left-handed Smyly into the game. Jurado was a starter in the minors but hasn't thrown more than two innings since April 21. Dowdy has pitched multiple relief innings for the Rangers but is not stretched out as a starter. Neither is expected to go five innings, so Smyly could be in line for a decision.