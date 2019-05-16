Manager Chris Woodward confirmed Smyly (ankle) would make his next start Sunday against the Cardinals, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.

Initially lined up to start Friday in the series opener, Smyly will be pushed back a couple days to afford him more time to recover from the left ankle sprain he sustained in his previous outing last weekend against the Astros. Smyly was deployed behind an opener in that contest, but he's slated to work in a more traditional starting role in his return to the mound.