Rangers' Drew Smyly: Not facing extended absence
Smyly (arm) is expected to miss one or two starts while on the injured list, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Smyly was placed on the 10-day IL earlier Tuesday -- though the move was retroactive to Saturday -- but it doesn't appear to be a significant injury. The 29-year-old will first be eligible to be activated April 30 versus the Pirates.
