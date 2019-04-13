Rangers' Drew Smyly: Not involved in decision
Smyly didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-6 loss to the A's, getting charged with four runs on four hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out five.
The southpaw looked good through five frames, but Smyly put the first three runners aboard to begin the sixth and had to watch all three to come around to score after he got the hook. Even then, he was still in line for his first win of the year, but the Rangers' bullpen continued to implode into the later frames. Smyly will take a 7.15 ERA and 11:7 K:BB through 11.1 innings into his next start, at home against the Angels on Wednesday.
