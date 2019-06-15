Smyly gave up a run on three hits and a walk over three innings of relief while striking out five to record his first save of the season in Friday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Other than a Nick Senzel solo shot, Smyly was sharp in this one, throwing 32 of 53 pitches for strikes en route to his first save since 2013. The left-hander is still digging himself out of a brutal ratio hole, but a few more strong appearances could put him back into consideration for a rotation spot despite his current 8.06 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 49:32 K:BB through 48 innings.