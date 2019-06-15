Rangers' Drew Smyly: Notches three-inning save
Smyly gave up a run on three hits and a walk over three innings of relief while striking out five to record his first save of the season in Friday's 7-1 win over the Reds.
Other than a Nick Senzel solo shot, Smyly was sharp in this one, throwing 32 of 53 pitches for strikes en route to his first save since 2013. The left-hander is still digging himself out of a brutal ratio hole, but a few more strong appearances could put him back into consideration for a rotation spot despite his current 8.06 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 49:32 K:BB through 48 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.