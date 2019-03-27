Rangers' Drew Smyly: Pitches final spring game
Smyly allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Indians.
Smyly needed 73 pitches, including a 33-pitch fourth inning, to get 11 outs in the Rangers' final spring game. He hasn't thrown more than four innings this spring and is line to pitch next Monday at home against Houston.
