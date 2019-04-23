Smyly was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left mid-arm nerve tightness, retroactive to Saturday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Smyly lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start against the Astros and surrendered four runs, although it's unclear if his arm issue had anything to do with his poor outing. It's unknown if he'll require longer than the 10-day minimum on the shelf at this point.