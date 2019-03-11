Smyly allowed one run on three hits while striking out four over 2.1 innings Sunday against the Giants.

Smyly, who is attempting to return from Tommy John elbow surgery, ran his pitch count up to 50 and has three more starts to get it up to 90 pitches heading into the regular season. In three spring starts, Smyly has allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.