Rangers' Drew Smyly: Quick exit against Astros
Smyly (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Rangers fell 7-2 to the Astros, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out eight.
The latest skirmish in the Battle of Texas didn't go the Rangers' way and Smyly took the worst of it. serving up back-to-back homers to Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman in the first inning. The southpaw has yet to last more than five innings in a start, and he'll limp into his next start Wednesday in Oakland with a 7.80 ERA and 19:10 K:BB through 15 innings.
