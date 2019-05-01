Smyly (arm) said he expects to be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smyly said he felt great after throwing 37 pitches in a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, essentially clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation over the weekend. Prior to landing on the IL on April 20, the southpaw posted a 7.80 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through four starts (15 innings).