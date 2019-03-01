Smyly pitched a scoreless inning in Thursday's game against the Angels.

A victim of Tommy John elbow surgery, Smyly faced major-league hitters in a game environment for the first time in 23 months. He threw 12 of his 16 pitches for strikes in what was an encouraging, albeit limited, outing. The 29-year-old left-hander will be in the middle of the Rangers' rotation and represents a fantasy gamble.

