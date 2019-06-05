Rangers' Drew Smyly: Rocked in short outing
Smyly (1-4) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Orioles.
Smyly immediately ran into trouble, allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning. He settled in to allow only one earned run across the second and third frames, but allowed another home run in the fourth inning prior to being pulled. This start was a microcosm of Smyly's season, as he has a 7.93 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across 42 innings, all while allowing 2.8 HR/9.
