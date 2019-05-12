Smyly (0-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three as the Rangers were routed 11-4 by the Astros.

After Jesse Chavez worked a clean first inning as the opener, Smyly checked in and held down the fort for two more frames before Houston's offense got rolling. The southpaw threw only 54 of 96 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 6.85 ERA and 27:16 K:BB through 23.2 innings into his next outing -- whether as the starter or primary pitcher behind an opener -- at home against the Cards on Friday.