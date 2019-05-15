Rangers' Drew Smyly: Start could be pushed back
Smyly (ankle) could have his next scheduled start pushed back a day or two, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smyly is tentatively scheduled to start Friday against the Cardinals, though that could change due to a minor ankle sprain he's currently nursing. It doesn't sound like the issue is serious enough to force him onto the injured list, though the Rangers may play it safe and give the left-hander some extra rest before his next outing to ensure the injury doesn't linger. Should Smyly have his start pushed back, Ariel Jurado is a candidate to get the ball Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...