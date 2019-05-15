Smyly (ankle) could have his next scheduled start pushed back a day or two, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smyly is tentatively scheduled to start Friday against the Cardinals, though that could change due to a minor ankle sprain he's currently nursing. It doesn't sound like the issue is serious enough to force him onto the injured list, though the Rangers may play it safe and give the left-hander some extra rest before his next outing to ensure the injury doesn't linger. Should Smyly have his start pushed back, Ariel Jurado is a candidate to get the ball Friday.