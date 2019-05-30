Rangers' Drew Smyly: Surrenders seven earned
Smyly allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Smyly followed Jose Leclerc into the game, beginning his outing in the second inning. However, he was still hit hard, surrendering two home runs -- both two-run shots -- and three other extra-base hits. Smyly has struggled regardless of when he's entered contests this season, racking up a 6.98 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 39 strikeouts and 28 walks across 38.2 innings. He'll get a better matchup in his next scheduled outing, currently slated for Tuesday against Baltimore.
