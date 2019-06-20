The Rangers designated Smyly for assignment Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Acquired from the Cubs in November with the expectation that he would be a veteran anchor for the Texas rotation, Smyly turned in just one quality start in his nine turns through the rotation before being demoted to the bullpen. The lefty didn't take well to relief work either, giving up six runs -- including four homers -- in his most recent two appearances before Texas decided to pull the plug. Given the poor form Smyly displayed this season, it would be surprising if another team traded for him or scooped him up off waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories