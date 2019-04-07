Smyly (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out four with three walks across 3.1 innings during a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

The Angels had traffic against the lefty in all four of the frames he took the mound. He worked out of trouble in the first three innings, but then gave up a grand slam to Mike Trout in the fourth. Before last week, Smyly hadn't pitched in a regular season game since 2016, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise he's struggled to last deep into games. But through two starts, he is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA, 2.37 WHIP and six strikeouts while pitching just 6.1 innings. His next outing should come against the Athletics.