The Rangers acquired Smyly (elbow) from the Cubs on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Smyly hasn't pitched in game action since the World Baseball Classic prior to the 2017 season, having underwent Tommy John surgery that July. The Cubs free up some money -- Smyly is set to make $7 million in 2019 -- as they picked up Cole Hamels option for next season. The Rangers pitching situation is wide open but it's nearly impossible to predict Smyly's role given his extensive layoff.

