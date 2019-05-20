Smyly allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The lefty has experienced control issues all season, and while he did only allow two runs, that was true again in this one. With his four walks, Smyly raised his BB/9 to an astonishing 6.5. Of course, that's not his only problem, as he also owns a 2.0 HR/9 and 5.96 FIP. Overall, Smyly is 0-3 with a 6.51 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings this year. He will next look to finally get his first win against the Angels on Saturday.