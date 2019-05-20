Rangers' Drew Smyly: Walks four in no-decision
Smyly allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday.
The lefty has experienced control issues all season, and while he did only allow two runs, that was true again in this one. With his four walks, Smyly raised his BB/9 to an astonishing 6.5. Of course, that's not his only problem, as he also owns a 2.0 HR/9 and 5.96 FIP. Overall, Smyly is 0-3 with a 6.51 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings this year. He will next look to finally get his first win against the Angels on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...