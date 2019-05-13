Smyly will serve as a traditional starter when he pitches Friday at home against the Cardinals, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers used reliever Jesse Chavez as an opener for Smyly the last time out, but he was unable to get through five innings (4.2 IP, 96 pitches). He's made it through five innings just once in six outings while averaging 20.9 pitches per inning. That's the highest average of the 179 pitchers who began Sunday with at least 20 innings of work.