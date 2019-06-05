Rangers' Drew Smyly: WIll remain in rotation
Manager Chris Woodward said Smyly will remain in the rotation either as a starter or a primary pitcher behind an opener, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The question about Smyly's role is a relevant one after he gave up seven runs for a second straight start Tuesday. The left-hander is attempting to come back from Tommy John elbow surgery and hadn't pitched in the majors since 2016. "I don't know if it takes a little while longer for things to come together after you've missed as much time with an injury as he has. But his stuff plays up when he executes. When he doesn't, it doesn't," said Woodward. Smyly is next scheduled to pitch Sunday at home against the Athletics.
