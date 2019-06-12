Smyly (ankle) will head to the bullpen but not the injured list, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports broke the news that Smyly would lose his next start, raising speculation that the ankle sprain which had been bothering him would send him to the injured list. That does not appear to be in the team's plans for now. The Rangers will go with a bullpen day for Smyly's next turn in the rotation Friday against the Reds, though his long-term replacement hasn't been announced.