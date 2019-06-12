Smyly (ankle) will not start Friday against the Reds, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smyly is dealing with an ankle sprain. For now, he'll be listed as a member of the bullpen, but there's a good chance he winds up on the injured list instead. He's hardly a significant loss for the Rangers at this point, as he owns an 8.40 ERA through 45 innings of work. The team has not announced who will start in his place.