Smyly will serve as the Rangers' primary pitcher behind opener Jose Leclerc in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Manager Chris Woodward is hopeful that deploying a righty (Leclerc) in front of a southpaw (Smyly) will help neutralize a Mariners lineup that ranks 11th in wRC+ (105) versus left-handed pitching this season. Smyly has made only one previous appearance as a primary pitcher, which came May 11 in Houston. In that outing, he served up five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings.

