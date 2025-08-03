The Rangers outrighted Harris to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Harris was designated for assignment Thursday in the aftermath of the trade deadline but will remain in the Texas organization upon going unclaimed off waivers. The 26-year-old outfielder posted a .606 OPS over 38 plate appearances with the Rangers earlier this season but has spent the bulk of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock, with whom he's slashed .262/.355/.401 with nine home runs and 24 stolen bases in 66 games.