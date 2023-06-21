Harris was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris had a slow April for Double-A Frisco but had an .827 OPS with 11 steals over the last month for the RoughRiders. He went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two additional runs scored in first game with the Express.
