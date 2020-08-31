Harris was traded along with Marcus Smith from Oakland to Texas in exchange for Mike Minor, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Harris, a 21-year-old lefty-hitting first baseman whom the Athletics selected in the 11th round of last year's draft, was at least 33 percent better than the league average hitter in the AZL and New York-Penn League. He has yet to play at an age-appropriate level, but the early returns suggest he has excellent plate skills while lacking the requisite game power to profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum.