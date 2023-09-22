Vargas (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list with Single-A Down East on Wednesday.

He was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Down East on Aug. 29 and then suffered an undisclosed injury in his first game for the Wood Ducks. Vargas is a divisive prospect, as his statistical output in the ACL was pretty loud, but some scouts think he has a grooved swing for fastballs and will get eaten up against upper-level pitching. A 5-foot-11, 170-pound infielder who is expected to move off shortstop, Vargas slashed .315/.387/.569 with 11 home runs, 17 steals and a 24.3 percent strikeout rate in complex ball.