Butler was traded to Texas on Thursday alongside Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later in exchange for Cole Hamels.

Butler made eight appearances for the Cubs this season after dealing with a groin injury for a couple months, logging a 4.08 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 17.2 innings of relief. Look for him to be deployed as a multi-inning reliever in a similar capacity to what he was in Chicago, while also having the ability to start games if necessary.