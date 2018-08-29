Butler allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits over 4.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out two.

Butler has been used primarily as a multi-inning reliever since being acquired by the Rangers and was stretched out enough to throw 68 pitches Tuesday. That's more than starter Ariel Jurado, who was given the hook after 2.2 innings and 61 pitches. Jurado is not assured of a next start, so manager Jeff Banister will explore all options, including giving Butler a start. The 27-year-old right-hander has made 39 starts during his career for the Cubs and Rockies, but nothing in his track record or his performance with the Rangers inspires confidence. He has a 5.65 ERA over 192.2 innings as a starter and is sitting on a 7.11 ERA in 10 outings since coming to Texas in the Cole Hamels trade.