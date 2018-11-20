Butler was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Butler was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for minor-league prospects prior to the Rule 5 draft. The 27-year-old made 30 relief appearances between the Cubs and Rangers a season ago, posting a 5.62 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 49.2 frames.

