Volquez (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday and added to the Rangers' 40-man roster.

Volquez has been on the IL since April 5 while recovering from a right elbow sprain. He is planning to retire at the end of the season and had been working incredibly hard to return to the big leagues for one last go before he hangs up his cleats for good. Fortunately for him, he did not suffer any setbacks during his rehab process and will rejoin the team out of the bullpen with the plan to pitch in low-leverage situations during the final stretch of 2019.