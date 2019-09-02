Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Activated from injury list
Volquez (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday and added to the Rangers' 40-man roster.
Volquez has been on the IL since April 5 while recovering from a right elbow sprain. He is planning to retire at the end of the season and had been working incredibly hard to return to the big leagues for one last go before he hangs up his cleats for good. Fortunately for him, he did not suffer any setbacks during his rehab process and will rejoin the team out of the bullpen with the plan to pitch in low-leverage situations during the final stretch of 2019.
More News
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Set to join roster Sunday•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Rehab moves to Double-A•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Planning to retire after season•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Throwing bullpen sessions•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...