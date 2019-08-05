Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Beginning rehab assignment
Volquez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rangers' Arizona League affiliate Wednesday.
Volquez made just two appearances this season before being sidelined with an elbow sprain in early elbow. He's expected to retire after the season but will apparently try to make it back for at least one more appearance before ending his career.
