Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Better in second start
Volquez allowed a hit and struck out one in Monday's game against the Rockies.
Volquez retired six of the seven batters he faced, a marked improvement over his first spring start (four runs, one inning). The right-hander attributed the better results to mixing in other pitches. "Better than the first one," Volquez told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "The first one I just threw hard to see if my arm is going to work. Today I decided to pitch a little better using my breaking balls, even behind in the count. I wanted to work on my breaking pitches to see how they were working in a real game. I threw a lot of curve balls, and my change was working." His fastball was working too, eliciting three ground ball outs on the sinker while reaching up as a high 97 mph.
More News
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Toes rubber after 20-month hiatus•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Major-league deal set in motion•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Returns to 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Preparing to face hitters•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Signs with Rangers•
-
Edinson Volquez: Released by Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...