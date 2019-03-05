Volquez allowed a hit and struck out one in Monday's game against the Rockies.

Volquez retired six of the seven batters he faced, a marked improvement over his first spring start (four runs, one inning). The right-hander attributed the better results to mixing in other pitches. "Better than the first one," Volquez told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "The first one I just threw hard to see if my arm is going to work. Today I decided to pitch a little better using my breaking balls, even behind in the count. I wanted to work on my breaking pitches to see how they were working in a real game. I threw a lot of curve balls, and my change was working." His fastball was working too, eliciting three ground ball outs on the sinker while reaching up as a high 97 mph.